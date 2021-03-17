UBS Group Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $49.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $47.00. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.38% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $56.00) on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research downgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research report on Friday, December 4th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Knight Equity upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

NYSE KNX opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 23.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.21. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $28.78 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the third quarter worth $208,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 9.7% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 186,882 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,606,000 after buying an additional 16,570 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 287,310 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,694,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in the third quarter valued at $237,000. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

Featured Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.