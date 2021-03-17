Ultiledger Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.12 Million (ULT)

Ultiledger (CURRENCY:ULT) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Ultiledger has a market cap of $30.12 million and approximately $121,503.00 worth of Ultiledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ultiledger has traded down 14.9% against the US dollar. One Ultiledger coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0127 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ultiledger alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

Ultiledger Profile

ULT is a coin. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. Ultiledger’s total supply is 4,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,364,828,294 coins. Ultiledger’s official website is www.ultiledger.io . Ultiledger’s official message board is medium.com/@ultiledger.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultiledger aims to help any organization (Contains government, business, industry clusters or individuals and communities) that needs to build trust through a new generation of blockchain protocols at a low cost and rapid construction of a distributed financial book of bank-grade security; zero-cost transaction settlement within the ecosystem; improved security, privacy, efficiency and capital availability of the system through the combination of the main chain and sub-chains. Any tangible assets or intangible rights can be issued into digital assets on Ultiledger, completing functions such as confirmation, notarization, trading, circulation, etc., and finally achieving “credit circulation, asset circulation, value circulation”. ULT is the abbreviation of the Ultiledger project's native Token. To some extent, ULT can be regarded as the “gold” of the digital domain, serving as the pricing unit for everything within the ecosystem (including various Tokens); all economic activities will be settled using ULT; the establishment and maintenance of all relationships will also depend on ULT. As the foundation of Ultiledger’s economic ecosystem, ULT will have all the functions of money for social and economic activities – a unit of account, a medium of exchange, a standard of deferred payment, and a store of value. “

Ultiledger Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultiledger directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultiledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultiledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultiledger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultiledger and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.