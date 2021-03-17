Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,070.93

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc (LON:ULE)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,070.93 ($27.06) and traded as high as GBX 2,132 ($27.85). Ultra Electronics shares last traded at GBX 2,086 ($27.25), with a volume of 157,739 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,959.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,070.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08.

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a GBX 41.50 ($0.54) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. Ultra Electronics’s payout ratio is currently 0.13%.

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, provides application-engineered bespoke solutions in the defense and aerospace, security and cyber, transport, and energy markets. It offers command and sonar systems; maritime systems; ocean systems; and electronic system solutions across surface and sub-surface platforms.

See Also: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.