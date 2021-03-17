Umbrella Network (UMB) Trading 13% Lower This Week

Umbrella Network (CURRENCY:UMB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. Umbrella Network has a total market cap of $25.21 million and approximately $3.19 million worth of Umbrella Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Umbrella Network coin can now be bought for about $1.38 or 0.00002377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Umbrella Network has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00032818 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00007448 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00009400 BTC.

Umbrella Network Profile

Umbrella Network (UMB) uses the hashing algorithm. Umbrella Network’s total supply is 56,405,087 coins and its circulating supply is 18,282,511 coins. Umbrella Network’s official Twitter account is @UmbNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Umbrella Network is a scalable, cost-efficient, and community-owned oracle for the DeFi and blockchain community. Its Layer 2 technology uses the latest advances in Merkle tree technology to write multiple data points on a single on-chain transaction, so it allows for batching data to smart contracts accurately, securely, and inexpensively. Umbrella utilizes a Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) that benefits from the active participation of the community and token holders. UMB Utility Token holders will 1) select Validator Nodes, 2) participate in governance, 3) stake tokens in consensus rounds, and 4) generate rewards for staking tokens. “

Umbrella Network Coin Trading

