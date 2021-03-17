Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.
Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.
In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.
UMPQ stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.
Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.
About Umpqua
Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
