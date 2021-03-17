Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Short Interest Update

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a growth of 27.6% from the February 11th total of 2,790,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UMPQ. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.19.

In related news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,947.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total value of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,233,267.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 103.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 12,855 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 6,548 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Umpqua by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Umpqua by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 297,979 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Umpqua in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. 85.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UMPQ stock opened at $18.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a 12-month low of $8.88 and a 12-month high of $18.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.37.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.53%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Umpqua will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Umpqua’s payout ratio is 52.50%.

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

