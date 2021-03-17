Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.46

Uni-Select Inc. (TSE:UNS) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$7.46 and traded as high as C$9.76. Uni-Select shares last traded at C$9.60, with a volume of 62,875 shares traded.

UNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Uni-Select from C$8.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Uni-Select in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.00.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$406.92 million and a P/E ratio of -12.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.18, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Uni-Select Inc engages in the distribution of automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and The Parts Alliance U.K. segments. The company also distributes automotive aftermarket parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

