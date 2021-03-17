Unibright (UBT) Trading 5.4% Higher This Week

Unibright (CURRENCY:UBT) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, Unibright has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar. One Unibright coin can now be bought for about $1.22 or 0.00002204 BTC on major exchanges. Unibright has a total market capitalization of $183.28 million and $3.44 million worth of Unibright was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00055239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00012765 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $369.48 or 0.00666550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.91 or 0.00070186 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.31 or 0.00025822 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Unibright Coin Profile

Unibright (UBT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Unibright’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,999,999 coins. Unibright’s official message board is medium.com/@UnibrightIO . The Reddit community for Unibright is /r/Unibright . The official website for Unibright is unibright.io . Unibright’s official Twitter account is @Unibrightio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniBright is a platform designed to connect businesses and blockchains. UniBright offers a framework that auto-generates blockchain compliant code which translates into minimal developer skills required for businesses to integrate a blockchain in their systems. UBT is an ERC20 token required to register every smart contract deployed on the UniBright platform. “

