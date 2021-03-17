Unifi Protocol DAO Price Reaches $32.48 on Major Exchanges (UNFI)

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market capitalization of $110.33 million and approximately $16.99 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for approximately $32.48 or 0.00055852 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded down 10.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00232059 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00012751 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00010764 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,678.13 or 0.04605107 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00003922 BTC.

About Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,396,666 tokens. The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . The official message board for Unifi Protocol DAO is medium.com/unifiprotocol . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

Unifi Protocol DAO Token Trading

