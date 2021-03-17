UniLayer (LAYER) Price Up 28.2% Over Last 7 Days

UniLayer (CURRENCY:LAYER) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. During the last seven days, UniLayer has traded 28.2% higher against the dollar. UniLayer has a total market capitalization of $20.43 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of UniLayer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UniLayer token can currently be bought for about $1.02 or 0.00001761 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

About UniLayer

UniLayer’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,999,998 tokens. The official website for UniLayer is unilayer.app

