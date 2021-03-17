UniLend One Day Trading Volume Tops $7.62 Million (UFT)

UniLend (CURRENCY:UFT) traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One UniLend token can currently be purchased for about $3.22 or 0.00005442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, UniLend has traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar. UniLend has a total market cap of $47.25 million and approximately $7.62 million worth of UniLend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UniLend alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00052253 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $376.54 or 0.00636812 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.43 or 0.00070068 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00024988 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00033539 BTC.

UniLend Profile

UFT is a token. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. UniLend’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,684,300 tokens. The official website for UniLend is unilend.finance . UniLend’s official Twitter account is @ufoodoproject

UniLend Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniLend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniLend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniLend using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UniLend Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UniLend and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.