Unistake (UNISTAKE) Price Hits $0.15 on Top Exchanges

Unistake (CURRENCY:UNISTAKE) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Unistake token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $21.23 million and approximately $1.95 million worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Unistake has traded down 3% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.86 or 0.00458283 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.95 or 0.00062510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.54 or 0.00144732 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.31 or 0.00056363 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00079907 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $350.47 or 0.00592984 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Unistake Token Profile

Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,708,077 tokens. The official website for Unistake is unistake.finance

Unistake Token Trading

