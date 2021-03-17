United Malt Group (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) Trading 1.7% Higher

Shares of United Malt Group Limited (OTCMKTS:UMLGF) traded up 1.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $3.00. 412 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.95.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised United Malt Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised United Malt Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.04.

United Malt Group Limited processes and supplies malt and craft ingredients to brewers, distillers, and other users in North America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through Processing and Warehouse & Distribution segments. It is also involved in the distribution and sale of malt, hops, yeast, adjuncts and related products to craft brewers.

