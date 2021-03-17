United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Stake Reduced by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 694,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 48,567 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.08% of United Parcel Service worth $116,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 243.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 212 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service stock traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,606,326. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.79 and a 12 month high of $178.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.85 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $1.02 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.18%.

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 13,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.64, for a total transaction of $2,129,118.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.61.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

