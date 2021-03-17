United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $214.44.

A number of research firms have recently commented on URI. OTR Global upgraded United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered United Rentals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Bank of America raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on United Rentals from $290.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE URI opened at $314.86 on Wednesday. United Rentals has a fifty-two week low of $58.85 and a fifty-two week high of $323.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.19% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals will post 16.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total value of $1,738,448.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total value of $531,914.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,876 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,571 shares of company stock valued at $2,731,257. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in United Rentals by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,071 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 1,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 481 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in United Rentals by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

