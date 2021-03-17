United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) Short Interest Up 25.7% in February

United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 (NYSE:UZB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 11th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

UZB opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 has a fifty-two week low of $13.25 and a fifty-two week high of $26.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Get United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 alerts:

About United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163

There is no company description available for United States Cellular Corp.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular Co. SR NT 120163 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.