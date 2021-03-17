Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) Shares Bought by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Uniti Group Inc. (NASDAQ:UNIT) by 19.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,830 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,010 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned about 0.22% of Uniti Group worth $6,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $241,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Uniti Group during the third quarter valued at $110,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 79,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 77.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 287,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,025,000 after acquiring an additional 125,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uniti Group by 392.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 330,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,477,000 after acquiring an additional 263,077 shares during the last quarter. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Uniti Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UNIT opened at $11.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.96. Uniti Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.97.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.64). On average, equities analysts predict that Uniti Group Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.85%.

Uniti Group Profile

Uniti, an internally managed real estate investment trust, is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission critical communications infrastructure, and is a leading provider of wireless infrastructure solutions for the communications industry. As of September 30, 2020, Uniti owns 6.7 million fiber strand miles and other communications real estate throughout the United States.

