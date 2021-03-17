Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by Olstein Capital Management L.P.

Olstein Capital Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Olstein Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Universal Health Services worth $7,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,351 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 3rd quarter worth $172,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,761 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Commerce Bank boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,740 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Universal Health Services by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 76,073 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $8,172,000 after purchasing an additional 11,327 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Sunday. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $130.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Bank of America cut shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $162.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Universal Health Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.45.

Shares of Universal Health Services stock traded up $1.90 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $138.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,471. The company has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $130.20 and its 200-day moving average is $125.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.12. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.20 and a fifty-two week high of $143.84.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The health services provider reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 15.61%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.01%.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

