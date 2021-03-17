Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Sets New 12-Month High at $26.83

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $26.83 and last traded at $26.57, with a volume of 57044 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $715.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.25.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.70 million. Universal Logistics had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 2.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.72%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,993 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Universal Logistics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 99,917 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 24.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Logistics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ULH)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

