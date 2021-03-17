Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Universal Technical Institute’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the lowest is ($0.12). Universal Technical Institute posted earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Universal Technical Institute will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.64. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Universal Technical Institute.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.07). Universal Technical Institute had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $76.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.75 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Technical Institute from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Universal Technical Institute presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.54.

Universal Technical Institute stock opened at $6.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $201.02 million, a PE ratio of -55.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.15. Universal Technical Institute has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 536.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 5,804 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Universal Technical Institute in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 204.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 22,019 shares during the period. 68.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

