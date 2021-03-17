UnlimitedIP (UIP) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $44.48 Million

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded up 22.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 258.4% against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market cap of $19.41 million and approximately $44.48 million worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000025 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get UnlimitedIP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP (UIP) is a token. It launched on December 26th, 2017. UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,332,878,350 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io . UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UnlimitedIP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UnlimitedIP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.