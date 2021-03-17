uPlexa Trading Down 22.2% This Week (UPX)

uPlexa (CURRENCY:UPX) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One uPlexa coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. uPlexa has a market cap of $481,505.20 and approximately $1,585.00 worth of uPlexa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, uPlexa has traded down 22.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

uPlexa Coin Profile

UPX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. uPlexa’s total supply is 2,629,276,861 coins. uPlexa’s official message board is medium.com/@uplexa. uPlexa’s official website is uplexa.com. The Reddit community for uPlexa is /r/uPlexa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The uPlexa blockchain will be powered by the billions of untapped IoT devices currently in-use in our world. This is done by using a modified CryptoNight algorithm in order to provide a viable option to IoT users in order to help pay a proportion of their electricity of running said devices. uPlexa's mining audience are individuals with IoT devices or webmasters with high-volume websites. With the uPlexa Near-Zero Congestion Model (NZCM) webmasters may incentivize their users to mine for their company(s) in order to credit their users with rewards, whilst performing off-chain transactions to lessen the network load and increase transaction capacity. “

uPlexa Coin Trading

