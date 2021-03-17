Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) Updates Q1 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) issued an update on its first quarter 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.15-0.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-118 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $73.78 million.Upstart also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Upstart stock traded up $25.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,370. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.79. Upstart has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $105.58.

Get Upstart alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPST shares. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Upstart in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Upstart in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Upstart currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.33.

In related news, SVP Paul Gu sold 213,124 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total value of $3,964,106.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,720,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb acquired 1,200,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,283,124 shares of company stock valued at $23,866,106 in the last ninety days.

Upstart Company Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.