Uquid Coin (UQC) Market Capitalization Reaches $144.41 Million

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Over the last seven days, Uquid Coin has traded 29% higher against the dollar. Uquid Coin has a total market capitalization of $144.41 million and approximately $18.43 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uquid Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $14.44 or 0.00024839 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 19.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Uquid Coin (UQC) is a token. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Uquid Coin is uquidcoin.com . Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UQUD is an implemented system that ease the use of cryptocurrencies. UQUD system provide debit cards for USD, GRP, and EUR and also several cryptocurrencies ATM's around the world. In 2016, it was distinguished as “the top debit card of the year”. The UQUD team will now leverage the Ethereum blockchain to empower their services and provide new features to improve the user experience. The new features will be, visa credit cards, a wallet, an exchange, a Social Fund Management Campaign where traders will be able to create an portfolio and share it with other users, and a marketplace. UquidCoin (UQC) is an ERC-20 token that will work as a medium of exchange within the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uquid Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Uquid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

