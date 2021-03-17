Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) Short Interest Up 26.6% in February

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:URG) (TSE:URE) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,760,000 shares, an increase of 26.6% from the February 11th total of 2,180,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

In related news, VP Steven M. Hatten sold 190,040 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $191,940.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 372,468 shares in the company, valued at $376,192.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Roger L. Smith sold 100,000 shares of Ur-Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total value of $102,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 441,336 shares in the company, valued at $450,162.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Ur-Energy alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ur-Energy in the fourth quarter worth $24,036,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 264.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 35,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 490,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 210,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Ur-Energy by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,301,677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 648,169 shares during the last quarter. 14.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

URG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Ur-Energy from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ur-Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSEAMERICAN URG opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. Ur-Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57. The stock has a market cap of $241.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.75 and a 200-day moving average of $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Ur-Energy Company Profile

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 36,000 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

See Also: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Ur-Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ur-Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.