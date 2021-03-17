Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports.

UEC opened at $3.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $642.96 million, a PE ratio of -40.38 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Uranium Energy has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.21.

UEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Uranium Energy from $2.00 to $2.15 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Uranium Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Uranium Energy from $3.30 to $3.60 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

