Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE)’s share price rose 6.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.96 and last traded at $5.95. Approximately 364,563 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,722,340 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.59.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Urban One from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Get Urban One alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.30. The firm has a market cap of $284.10 million, a P/E ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

In other news, major shareholder Eric Semler purchased 109,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.41 per share, for a total transaction of $263,694.97. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at $482,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Urban One by 188.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONE)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Featured Article: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.