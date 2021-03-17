Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) rose 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 287,061 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 890,433 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.80.

The company has a market capitalization of $91.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33.

Get Urban One alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Urban One stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 38,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Urban One as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 13.43% of the company’s stock.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.