Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Hits New 52-Week High at $41.50

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $41.50 and last traded at $41.50, with a volume of 990176 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on URBN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Urban Outfitters from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.35.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of -507.50, a PEG ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day moving average is $27.11.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Urban Outfitters had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 2.30%. Urban Outfitters’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,697 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,957,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,515 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 14,708 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Urban Outfitters by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 144,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, wholesale, and Subscription. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

