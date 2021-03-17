Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the February 11th total of 1,900 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of UBP traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.82. 4,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.28 million, a PE ratio of 67.37 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a 52-week low of $8.18 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.09. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 6.39%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (NYSE:UBP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,447 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urstadt Biddle Properties

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust which owns or has equity interests in 81 properties containing approximately 5.2 million square feet of space. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange since 1970, it provides investors with a means of participating in ownership of income-producing properties.

