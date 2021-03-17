US Foods Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:USFD)

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders purchased 5,409 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 722% compared to the average daily volume of 658 call options.

Several research analysts recently commented on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on US Foods from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on US Foods from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut US Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.67.

In other news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 42,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $1,524,334.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394,964. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keith D. Rohland sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total value of $1,092,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USFD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,143,000. Newbrook Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,321,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,295,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in US Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,701,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in US Foods by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,545,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,100,000 after buying an additional 836,546 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE USFD opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. US Foods has a 52-week low of $8.32 and a 52-week high of $41.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.27 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. US Foods had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 4.39%. On average, analysts anticipate that US Foods will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

US Foods Company Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

