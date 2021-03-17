USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Hits New 1-Year High at $11.84

USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.84 and last traded at $11.83, with a volume of 21666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.20.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USAT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 6th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. USA Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%. On average, analysts forecast that USA Technologies, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USAT. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of USA Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new stake in USA Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

USA Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:USAT)

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

