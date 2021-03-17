USDJ Trading Up 0.4% Over Last Week (USDJ)

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One USDJ token can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00001773 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. USDJ has a market cap of $15.30 million and approximately $5.44 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $263.80 or 0.00453731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.94 or 0.00061811 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.00 or 0.00137598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.03 or 0.00055084 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00077199 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.35 or 0.00581953 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000481 BTC.

About USDJ

USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 tokens. USDJ’s official website is just.network

Buying and Selling USDJ

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDJ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDJ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDJ using one of the exchanges listed above.

