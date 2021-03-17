Utrust One Day Trading Volume Tops $26.05 Million (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Utrust token can now be bought for approximately $0.61 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Utrust has a market cap of $274.04 million and approximately $26.05 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded up 45.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Utrust alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.97 or 0.00052691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00013047 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.35 or 0.00640327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.08 or 0.00069894 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001701 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001712 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00025103 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00033777 BTC.

Utrust Token Profile

Utrust (CRYPTO:UTK) is a token. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/utrust

Buying and Selling Utrust

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Utrust using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Utrust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Utrust and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.