Vai Price Tops $0.90 on Major Exchanges (VAI)

Vai (CURRENCY:VAI) traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 17th. One Vai token can now be purchased for approximately $0.90 or 0.00001515 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Vai has traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar. Vai has a total market capitalization of $149.32 million and approximately $5.31 million worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.06 or 0.00461946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00054788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00078133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.00616254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Vai Token Profile

Vai’s total supply is 166,773,596 tokens. Vai’s official website is venus.io . The official message board for Vai is medium.com/VenusProtocol

Vai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

