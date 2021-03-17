Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $1,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000.

Shares of Vail Resorts stock opened at $309.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $294.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.36. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 271.70 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.52 and a 1 year high of $333.95.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $1.59. The business had revenue of $684.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.83 million. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. Vail Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MTN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $301.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $254.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Vail Resorts has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $285.38.

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

