Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 70.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,353,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,221,169 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.10% of Vale worth $89,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $945,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 64,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 386,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,472,000 after acquiring an additional 41,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $18.30 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Vale from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Vale from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.38.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.57. Vale S.A. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $88.16 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.38%.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

