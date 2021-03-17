Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at Raymond James

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $69.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 21.03% from the company’s current price.

VLO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $50.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

NYSE:VLO opened at $79.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a PE ratio of -2,643.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.30. Valero Energy has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $84.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy will post -3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,165 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 42,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Valero Energy by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its stake in Valero Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,194 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and Renewable Diesel. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

