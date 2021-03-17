Validity (VAL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $1.65 Million

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded up 22.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Validity coin can now be bought for approximately $2.72 or 0.00004691 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Validity has traded 32.5% higher against the US dollar. Validity has a market capitalization of $11.52 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $262.43 or 0.00452642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.71 or 0.00061594 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 33.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.89 or 0.00139510 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.24 or 0.00055612 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.47 or 0.00076698 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $332.59 or 0.00573654 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000483 BTC.

About Validity

Validity’s total supply is 4,259,407 coins and its circulating supply is 4,237,252 coins. The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . Validity’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org

Validity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Validity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

