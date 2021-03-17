Valor Token Price Tops $0.51 (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Valor Token has a total market capitalization of $10.26 million and $741,344.00 worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 25.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Valor Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00053081 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00013087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.73 or 0.00642966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.97 or 0.00070299 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00025185 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.85 or 0.00034057 BTC.

About Valor Token

Valor Token (VALOR) is a token. It was first traded on October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 tokens. Valor Token’s official message board is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

