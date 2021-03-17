Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,766 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,737,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,618,000 after buying an additional 341,613 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 62,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,768,000 after buying an additional 31,058 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,896,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $144.74. 29,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,568,659. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $141.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $136.65. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $145.63.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

