Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stake Raised by Financial Advocates Investment Management

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,571 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $5,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VEA. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 137.5% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $960,000. Madison Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 91,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 594,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,315,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MACRO Consulting Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 17,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

VEA traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.54. The company had a trading volume of 100,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,236,219. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.34. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $50.10.

Recommended Story: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.