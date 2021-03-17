Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Purchased by New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,725 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 4.6% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VWO. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 68,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 43,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after acquiring an additional 2,889 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 7,753 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,592,000. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 178,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,715 shares during the period.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $52.45. The stock had a trading volume of 191,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,691,546. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.93 and its 200 day moving average is $48.85.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

