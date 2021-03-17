Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Position Increased by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 354.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,426,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Welch Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 806.6% during the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 20,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after acquiring an additional 18,132 shares during the period.

Shares of VGT opened at $363.29 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $179.45 and a 1 year high of $382.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $363.46 and a 200-day moving average of $337.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

