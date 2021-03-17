Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONE) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 24.6% from the February 11th total of 12,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

VONE stock opened at $185.81 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $99.51 and a 12-month high of $186.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $181.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VONE. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 40,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at $793,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,397,000 after buying an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 476 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.