Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,127,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 168,934 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 1.07% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $414,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $217.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,944. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $95.51 and a one year high of $223.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.33 and its 200-day moving average is $185.23.

