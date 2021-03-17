Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 997,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,157 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.50% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $194,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 7,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 5,914 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,112,000 after acquiring an additional 8,096 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 100.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 49,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,551,000 after acquiring an additional 3,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB opened at $220.44 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $212.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.23. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $95.51 and a 52-week high of $223.62.

Read More: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.