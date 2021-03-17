Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Position Lowered by Investure LLC

Investure LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,895 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 40.4% of Investure LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Investure LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $278,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. South State CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Motco bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $362.67. 101,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,951,610. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $200.55 and a 1 year high of $365.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $354.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $333.30.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

