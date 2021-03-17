Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 11th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,372,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

BNDX stock opened at $57.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.24. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $53.89 and a 12-month high of $58.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%.

