Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Permanens Capital L.P.

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,059,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 261,708 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF comprises about 26.5% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned 0.20% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $126,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,598,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,749,000 after purchasing an additional 565,638 shares during the period. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 10,868,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,950,000 after purchasing an additional 613,491 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,535,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,504,000 after purchasing an additional 365,635 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $494,038,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,697,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,835,000 after purchasing an additional 570,400 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $131.45. The company had a trading volume of 128,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,251,085. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $75.55 and a 1 year high of $132.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average of $115.63.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

