Vanilla Network Trading 18.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 14% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Vanilla Network has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $58,479.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Vanilla Network has traded 18.7% lower against the dollar. One Vanilla Network token can currently be purchased for about $3.08 or 0.00005215 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $273.06 or 0.00461946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.19 or 0.00061231 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $84.69 or 0.00143269 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.39 or 0.00054788 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00078133 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $364.28 or 0.00616254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000468 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 871,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,235 tokens. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Vanilla Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vanilla Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vanilla Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

